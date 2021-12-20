Brenham junior Brooke Bentke and sophomore Charli Crowson were named to the Greater Houston Volleyball Coaches Association 2021 Post-Season Team.
Bentke led the Cubettes on offense this season while playing all 131 sets this season and hitting a .300 attacking percentage. She totaled 570 kills, 71 service aces, 22 blocks and 445 digs. Bentke also tallied her 1,000th career kill earlier this season and 1,000th dig.
