Brenham's Brooke Bentke

Brenham’s Brooke Bentke (left) digs the ball during a District 19-5A matchup against A&M Consolidated on Oct. 12 at Brenham High School.

 Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press file

Brenham junior Brooke Bentke was named to the 2021 All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team.

Bentke led the Cubettes on offense this season while playing all 131 sets this season and hitting a .300 attacking percentage. She totaled 570 kills, 71 service aces, 22 blocks and 445 digs.

