Brenham High volleyball player Brooke Bentke was named to the Greater Houston Volleyball Coaches Association 2020 Post-Season 5-A Team.
The sophomore outside hitter finished her 2020 season with Brenham with a 3-2 loss to Magnolia in the 5A Region III quarterfinals. Brenham finished 19-6 overall and 10-4, fourth in District 19-5A standings. Bentke was named to the first team All-District in 2019 and 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.