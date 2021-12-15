Brooke Bentke still has one season left to play with the Brenham High School volleyball team, but her recognition for this past season is still one to marvel at.
Bentke, a 6’2” junior outside hitter, was named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state team following the 2021 season in which she helped lead the Cubettes to the Class 5A Division II area playoffs.
