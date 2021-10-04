Brenham native and former Cub Marqez Bimage has been able to make more contributions as an outside linebacker for the University of California, Berkeley.
The graduate transfer was a walk-on at Cal after deciding to play in the summer, according to FanNation. Bimage opted out of his final season at the University of Texas in 2020 before applying to study in the Cultural Studies of Sport and Education program at Cal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.