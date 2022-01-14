Brenham head football coach Eliot Allen talks to his team after a scrimmage against Cy-Park on Aug. 20 at Cypress Park High School. BISD announced Allen’s departure Thursday after he accepted a position as Bastrop ISD’s athletic director.
Brenham head football coach Eliot Allen watches a drill during on Aug. 14 at Cub Stadium.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press file
Brenham ISD announced Thursday the departure of athletic director and head football coach Eliot Allen, who accepted a position at Bastrop ISD earlier this week.
“I will cherish my time in Brenham,” Allen told The Banner-Press. “We had some talented kids (and) they played extremely hard. The community has such support for all their athletic teams, and I felt like a part of the community and enjoyed every minute of my time in Brenham.”
