Brenham ISD announced in a statement Wednesday that Debbie Yeager will no longer be Brenham High School’s head volleyball coach.
“Coach Yeager will remain as a part of the Brenham ISD teaching staff, but will no longer be the head coach of the volleyball program," the statement read. "We appreciate her years of service to our student-athletes and will post the position in the next few days to identify the next person to lead our Volleyball BHS program.”
