Due to inclement weather coming this the week, the Blinn College baseball team has adjusted its schedule to play back-to-back games against Wharton County Junior College and South Suburban College on today.
Blinn opens day against Wharton County, a nine-inning Region XIV South tilt scheduled for 2 p.m. at Fireman’s Park. Blinn will then take on South Suburban College in non-conference action 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.