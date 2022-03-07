Brenham, TX (77834)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.