After a shaky performance in game one, the Blinn College baseball team rebounded for a stellar effort in the back end of a Region 14 South Zone doubleheader with Galveston here Thursday at Leroy Dreyer Field.

The Buccaneers committed three errors behind an up-and-down performance from starting pitcher Gavin LaBruyere in a 6-4 loss to the Whitecaps, but freshman Dylan Theut dominated the Galveston lineup in game two as the Blinn defense played a clean game en route to a 6-0 shutout.

