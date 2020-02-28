Blinn College’s Brett Minnich swings at a pitch during the opener of a Region 14 South Zone doubleheader against Galveston here Thursday at Leroy Dreyer Field. Minnich homered and doubled against the Whitecaps.
Blinn College’s Kam Kelton hauls in a pickoff throw at first base as Galveston’s Saylion Dunlap dives back to the bag during the opener of a Region 14 South Zone doubleheader here Thursday at Leroy Dreyer Field.
Blinn College pitcher Gavin LaBruyere delivers against a Galveston hitter during the opener of a Region 14 South Zone doubleheader here Thursday at Leroy Dreyer Field.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Blinn College's Caden Homniok fields a ground ball at third base during the opener of a Region 14 South Zone doubleheader against Galveston here Thursday at Leroy Dreyer Field.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Blinn College's Westley Schields is waved home by his third base coach during the opener of a Region 14 South Zone doubleheader against Galveston here Thursday at Leroy Dreyer Field.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Blinn College shortstop Westley Schields dives to stop a ground ball during the opener of a Region 14 South Zone doubleheader against Galveston here Thursday at Leroy Dreyer Field.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Blinn College second baseman Jack Schell fields a ground ball during the opener of a Region 14 South Zone doubleheader against Galveston here Thursday at Leroy Dreyer Field.
After a shaky performance in game one, the Blinn College baseball team rebounded for a stellar effort in the back end of a Region 14 South Zone doubleheader with Galveston here Thursday at Leroy Dreyer Field.
The Buccaneers committed three errors behind an up-and-down performance from starting pitcher Gavin LaBruyere in a 6-4 loss to the Whitecaps, but freshman Dylan Theut dominated the Galveston lineup in game two as the Blinn defense played a clean game en route to a 6-0 shutout.
