The Blinn College esports team earned a pair of victories Friday, earning a 3-0 win over Hocking College in Overwatch and topping Alpena College 3-2 in Rocket League.
Earning the Overwatch win for Blinn were Gabe Lopez, William Rosseley, Pierce Ray, George Francis, Cesar Chogoya and Josh Manning. Dawsen Harkins, Brayden Stewart and Stefan Sildor claimed the win for the Bucs in Rocket League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.