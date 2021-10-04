The Blinn College Treasures perform during a basketball game in 1971, the year the group was formed. Performers included Ruby Stewart, Patti Elkins, Donna Seifert, Sandra Porter, Jane Jaster, Christy Jerichow, Kathy Huesemann, Sharon Little, Sherry Tredemeyer, Johnnye Harris and Lola Burnett.
LEFT: The 2021-22 Blinn dance team performs during halftime of a football game on Sept. 11. Blinn has won eight straight national dance titles. RIGHT: The 1988-89 costumes featured a nautical theme. Officers (pictured) were Lt. Stacy Sanchez, Co-Capt. Liz Anderson, Co-Capt. Chandra Foumier and Lt. Jennifer Ford.
The 1984 Treasures dance team costumes had a definite Buccaneer touch. Team members were Lt. Lisa Santos, Lt. Kimber Stripling, Capt. DeDe Martinez, Lt. Michelle Beseda, Lt. Pennie Wagner, Cindy Benis, Kelley Pyles, Gina Deckert, Jessica Donaldson, Kelly Flynn, Wendy Woodman, Sheryl Leal, Jodi Reil, Karyn Moulton, Mary Jo Webber, Ashlie Chipley, Tina Cole, and Jenni Newman.
The Blinn College Treasures perform during a basketball game in 1971, the year the group was formed. Performers included Ruby Stewart, Patti Elkins, Donna Seifert, Sandra Porter, Jane Jaster, Christy Jerichow, Kathy Huesemann, Sharon Little, Sherry Tredemeyer, Johnnye Harris and Lola Burnett.
Courtesy of Blinn Communications
LEFT: The 2021-22 Blinn dance team performs during halftime of a football game on Sept. 11. Blinn has won eight straight national dance titles. RIGHT: The 1988-89 costumes featured a nautical theme. Officers (pictured) were Lt. Stacy Sanchez, Co-Capt. Liz Anderson, Co-Capt. Chandra Foumier and Lt. Jennifer Ford.
Courtesy of Blinn Communications
The 1984 Treasures dance team costumes had a definite Buccaneer touch. Team members were Lt. Lisa Santos, Lt. Kimber Stripling, Capt. DeDe Martinez, Lt. Michelle Beseda, Lt. Pennie Wagner, Cindy Benis, Kelley Pyles, Gina Deckert, Jessica Donaldson, Kelly Flynn, Wendy Woodman, Sheryl Leal, Jodi Reil, Karyn Moulton, Mary Jo Webber, Ashlie Chipley, Tina Cole, and Jenni Newman.
Courtesy of Blinn Communications
The 1988-89 costumes featured a nautical theme. Officers (pictured) were Lt. Stacy Sanchez, Co-Capt. Liz Anderson, Co-Capt. Chandra Foumier, and Lt. Jennifer Ford.
Courtesy of Blinn Communications
Blinn Dance Sue Boehneke
Sue Boehnke was the first director of the dance team
Blinn College cheer and dance head coach Sarah Barland Flisowski still calls them “my kids,” even though some of her former students now have children of their own.
This year, Flisowski’s “kids” and five decades of Blinn dance alumni will mark the 50th anniversary of the Blinn College dance team and the college is inviting all former members – almost 1,000 of them – to a reception here Saturday, Oct. 30, at noon in the Blinn-Brenham Student Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.