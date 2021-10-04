Blinn College cheer and dance head coach Sarah Barland Flisowski still calls them “my kids,” even though some of her former students now have children of their own.

This year, Flisowski’s “kids” and five decades of Blinn dance alumni will mark the 50th anniversary of the Blinn College dance team and the college is inviting all former members – almost 1,000 of them – to a reception here Saturday, Oct. 30, at noon in the Blinn-Brenham Student Center.

