The Blinn College District is inviting students to participate in two new esports teams launching this Fall.
Blinn is forming coed, 30-player teams on both the Bryan and Brenham campuses after the College’s Board of Trustees authorized the new program in March.
Blinn’s teams will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) against two-year colleges and four-year universities. The teams will be open to any full-time Blinn students and will focus on the Rocket League, Overwatch, Fortnite, and League of Legends video games.
Partial scholarships are available. Blinn is one of the few community colleges in the region offering varsity-level esports scholarships. The College also is recruiting students to provide support for the new program, including production, streaming, casting, content creation, and social media.
Blinn is renovating space in the Bryan Campus D Building and the Brenham Campus Doyle Coatney Athletic Training Facility to serve as esports arenas. These special facilities for training and competition will feature esports-specific equipment, including Alienware gaming computers.
Max Hibbs, Academic Dean of the Blinn College District’s Division of Engineering, Computer Technology, and Innovation, encouraged prospective gamers to apply.
“We are excited about providing another opportunity to engage with our students and we look forward to building a program that will be among the best at any college or university,” Hibbs said.
