Blinn College continued to show that it’s the class of junior college volleyball in Texas, beating 12th-ranked Tyler Junior College here Tuesday night at the Kruse Center.
The 3rd-ranked Buccaneers swept Tyler, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20, improving their season record to 28-1 and their league-leading Region XIV mark to 9-0. The win over the Apaches pushed Blinn’s winning streak to 27 matches in a row.
