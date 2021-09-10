The Blinn College women’s soccer team came back from a deficit for three second-half goals to beat Region XIV foe Jacksonville College 3-1 Wednesday here at Rankin Field in Hohlt Park.

Jada Jelks had Blinn’s first goal and assisted on the second, which was scored by Mercy Breazeale. Dejah Marsh scored Blinn’s third goal to put the game out of reach.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.