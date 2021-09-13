Blinn volleyball swept past Dallas College-Cedar Valley, 25-12, 25-4, 25-12, in the CenTex Invitational tournament on Saturday in Temple, running its win streak to 14 matches.
The Bucs have not allowed an opponent to win a set won their last nine matches. Blinn (15-1, 3-0 Region XIV), ranked third in the nation, had been scheduled to play Texas Christian College Saturday afternoon, but Texas Christian pulled out of the tournament.
