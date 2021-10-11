The Blinn College volleyball team stayed firmly on top of the Region XIV standings Saturday, beating 20th-ranked Navarro College 3-1 Saturday in a road match.
The 3rd-ranked Buccaneers lost the first game 16-25 but stormed back to take the next three 25-19, 25-22, 25-13. Blinn reached 30 wins on the season at 30-1. The Bucs are 11-0 in Region XIV and have won 29 straight matches.
