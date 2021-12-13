The Blinn College District esports team fell to the University of Houston in the championship match of the Collegiate Valorant Conference playoffs Friday.
Buccaneers Dylan Gerlach, Wes Hawley, Syed-shaheer Naqvi, Justin Barry and Michael Pope were in action for Blinn.
