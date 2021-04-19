SEMINOLE — The Blinn College football team fell to New Mexico Military Institute, 35-16, despite shutting the Wranglers’ offense down in the second half at Wigwam Stadium on Saturday.
“We were two different teams that came out today in the first half and the second half, but for the first time this year I can finally hang my out on something with my team, and I am so proud of them,” Blinn head coach Ryan Mahon said. “I am proud of how they played, it is very positive, and we can build off of it. We finally played as a team and started making plays.”
