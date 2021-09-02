The Blinn College football game originally scheduled to take place Saturday against Southern Shreveport has been postponed in accordance with NJCAA COVID-19 safety protocols.
To ensure the safety of all coaches and players, Blinn is adhering to NJCAA protocols and the guidance of local health officials. The NJCAA COVID-19 home page is available at https://www.njcaa.org/covid19.
