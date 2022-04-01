Blinn College freshman guard Telisha Brown has been named an NJCAA Division I second-team All-American.
Brown, a 5-foot, 6-inch Houston product, was a key cog in the Buccaneers’ historic campaign. She led the team with 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and 27.5 minutes per game while shooting a team-high 42.2% from the floor.
