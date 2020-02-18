Five Buccaneers finished in the Top 20 for the No. 18 Blinn College men’s golf Blue and White teams as they finished fifth and sixth, respectively, out of nine teams at the University of Houston-Victoria Claude Jacobs Invitational on Monday at Victoria Country Club in Victoria.
After scoring a two-round team total of 607 on Sunday, the Blinn White team shot a 290 for a final score of 905 for fifth place. The Blinn Blue team placed sixth after shooting a total of 625 and concluding the tournament with a team round of 290 for a 915 total.
