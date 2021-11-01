The Blinn College football team made Saturday’s non-conference tilt against Rezolution Prep Academy a no-contest from start to finish.
Second-year freshman quarterback Logan McDougald threw five first-half touchdown passes to four different players, sophomore wide receiver Jackson Mueller hauled in his first-ever collegiate TDs, and the Buccaneers cruised to a 65-6 home win at Cub Stadium in Brenham.
