The Blinn College men’s basketball team was defeated 76-66 in a Region XIV Conference game vs. No. 21 Lee College on Wednesday in Baytown.
Blinn saw its five-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 16-12 overall with a 9-8 region record. The Runnin’ Rebels remained tied for first place in the league standings and jumped to 22-4 with a 14-2 conference mark.
