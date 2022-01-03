The Blinn College men’s basketball game originally scheduled for today (Monday) against Tyler Junior College has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a future date.
The Buccaneers’ next scheduled game will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kilgore College.
