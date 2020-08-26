Blinn College men’s golfer Jerrion Dukes (Houston) recently signed with Texas Southern University to continue his academic and athletic career after leading the Buccaneers during their inaugural season.
“Jerrion was a key member of our first golf team here at Blinn and he was always pushing himself and others to get better,” Blinn head coach David Johnson said. “He had the ability to shoot some really low scores and was passionate about the game of golf and loved working at it. As a coach, when you have to tell your player to go home from practice, you know you have the right guy.”
