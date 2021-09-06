The Blinn College men’s soccer team earned its first Region XIV win of the season with a 7-0 win over Trinity Valley Community College on Saturday in Athens.
The Bucs dominated play on the road against the Cardinals leading 3-0 at halftime with two goals from Stefan Fevrier Sildor and one from Marco Del Vecchio. Blinn’s Keegan Woolley had two goals in the second while Dave Danielles and Kamille Kum also scored one apiece.
