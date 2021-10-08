The Blinn College men’s soccer team gave up a quick goal but battled 5th-ranked Tyler Junior College throughout the game in a 2-0 loss Wednesday night in Tyler.
Tyler scored three minutes into the game and added a second goal early in the second half to pick up the Region XIV win and sweep the regular-season series. The conference-leading Apaches won 3-1 on Sept. 1.
