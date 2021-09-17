The Blinn College volleyball team roared past Region XIV foe, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22, Trinity Valley Community College — a team ranked in the top 20 earlier this season — to push their win streak to 15 consecutive matches on Wednesday here at the Kruse Center.
Blinn, who is ranked No.3 in the nation, holds a 16-1 overall and 4-0 in region play. The Bucs haven’t dropped a game since Sept. 2, sweeping each of their last 10 matches.
