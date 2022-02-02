Due to inclement weather, the Blinn College baseball team has postponed four home games against Howard College scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Both dates were scheduled doubleheaders.
A makeup date has yet to be announced. The Buccaneers will resume their season with a Region XIV home tilt against Angelina College at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Fireman's Park.
