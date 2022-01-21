Freshman guard Braelon Seals hit a go-ahead jump shot with 26 seconds remaining and the Blinn College men’s basketball team held firm on the last play of the game to give the Buccaneers a 72-71 Region XIV win over Lamar State College-Port Arthur on Wednesday in Port Arthur.
“That was a very, very good win for our guys,” Blinn head coach Scott Schumacher said. “We rose to the occasion in the second half and played good defense.”
