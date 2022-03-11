The Blinn College esports team secured a 2-1 victory over Bismarck State College in a Valorant match on Thursday.
The Buccaneers rallied out of a 1-0 hole to earn the win and secure sole possession of first place in group play. Competing for Blinn were Josh Manning, Michael Pope, Ziyad Kallaf, Chase Siragusa and Hayden Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.