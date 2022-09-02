The Blinn College men’s soccer team played to a 3-3 tie with Albion Hurricanes FC on Wednesday at Hohlt Park in Brenham.
The Buccaneers moved to 3-0-1 on the season.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 3:42 pm
