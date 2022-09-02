220904-blinn-menssoccer-Blinn MSoc vs Albion Hurricanes-David Garcia for Release

Blinn College’s David Garcia, right, controls the ball Wednesday against Albion Hurricanes FC.

 Blinn Communications

The Blinn College men’s soccer team played to a 3-3 tie with Albion Hurricanes FC on Wednesday at Hohlt Park in Brenham.

The Buccaneers moved to 3-0-1 on the season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.