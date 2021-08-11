Goalkeeper Diego Berlingeri and midfielder Marco Rodriguez Jr. were named to the All-Region XIV team for the 2020-21 season.
A University of Missouri-Kansas City signee, Berlingeri was Blinn’s first player to commit to play for a Division I university. Berlingeri played in six games as a sophomore before suffering a season-ending injury. During his time at Blinn, he posted a goals-against average of 2.23 and contributed to six wins in the net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.