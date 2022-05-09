Blinn women's soccer players (from left) Angel Chase, Lexington Kneedler and Victoria Cantu signed their letter of intent to play at four-year universities during a signing ceremony at the Kruse Center.
Blinn midfielder Victoria Cantu signed to North American University.
Courtesy of Blinn Communications
Blinn midfielder Lexington Kneedler signed to play at Division II Missouri Southern State University.
Courtesy of Blinn Communications
Courtesy of Blinn Communications
Blinn goalkeeper Angel Chase signed to play at NCAA Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
The Blinn College women’s soccer program recently honored three Buccaneers who will continue their collegiate soccer careers with four-year universities this fall.
Blinn head coach Michael McBride and assistant coach Alexandria Jackson hosted sophomores Angel Chase, Lexington Kneedler and Victoria Cantu and their families, friends and teammates for a letter of intent signing ceremony inside the Kruse Center on the Blinn-Brenham Campus.
