The Blinn College women’s soccer program recently honored three Buccaneers who will continue their collegiate soccer careers with four-year universities this fall.

Blinn head coach Michael McBride and assistant coach Alexandria Jackson hosted sophomores Angel Chase, Lexington Kneedler and Victoria Cantu and their families, friends and teammates for a letter of intent signing ceremony inside the Kruse Center on the Blinn-Brenham Campus. 

