The Blinn College cheer and dance teams recently competed at the 2022 NCA & NDA Collegiate National Championship in Dayton Beach, Fla.
The Buccaneers’ cheer team competed in Advanced Small Coed in the junior college division and placed third overall in the three-team competition. Blinn earned a score of 94.0926. Trinity Valley Community College won the national title with a score of 96.392, while Dodge City Community College finished second (95.972).
