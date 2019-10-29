Blinn College’s Danny Gray runs with the football after making a catch against Trinity Valley during a Southwest Junior College Football Conference game Sept. 21 at Cub Stadium. Gray finished with 169 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers’ 45-42 loss to New Mexico Military Institute on Saturday.
Blinn College’s Danny Gray runs with the football after making a catch against Trinity Valley during a Southwest Junior College Football Conference game Sept. 21 at Cub Stadium. Gray finished with 169 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers’ 45-42 loss to New Mexico Military Institute on Saturday.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Blinn College wide receiver Eric Peterson attempts to evade a tackle during the Buccaneers’ Southwest Junior College Football Conference game against Cisco here on Oct. 12 at Cub Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.