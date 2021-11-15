The Blinn College football team ended its season with a 45-0 loss to third-ranked New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) in the semifinal round of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference playoffs Saturday in Roswell, New Mexico.
The Buccaneers ended their season 5-5 overall, while NMMI improved to 9-1 and will face Tyler Junior College in the conference championship.
