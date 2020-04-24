Blinn College assistant men’s basketball coach Dylan Shields recently was named the 2019-20 Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) assistant coach of the year for the junior college level.
Shields just completed his second season as an assistant basketball coach for the Buccaneers. Blinn has qualified for the NJCAA Region XIV Tournament and posted 20-plus wins in each of his two seasons on the coaching staff.
“I am very excited for Dylan to win this award,” Blinn athletic director and head men’s basketball coach Scott Schumacher said. “He is extremely loyal, a hard worker and has a very good understanding of basketball and how to relay his knowledge to our players. Dylan will be a high-quality head coach at the college level in the future.”
The Buccaneers finished the 2019-20 season with a 23-10 overall record and 11-8 conference record. Blinn eliminated Coastal Bend College and Jacksonville College to reach the Region XIV Championship.
“It is humbling and exciting to be recognized like this,” Shields said. “We had a really special group of guys who stuck together this season and we had a great year where we played in the Region XIV Championship. Our players and working for Coach Schumacher are my favorite things about working at Blinn.”
Shields began his career as a student manager for the University of Arkansas men’s basketball team. He spent two seasons as a graduate assistant with the University of North Texas men’s basketball program and two seasons as an assistant men’s basketball coach at East Central Community College before coming to Blinn.
“The most rewarding thing is getting to help our guys move on to four-year schools and continue to chase their dreams,” Shields said.
This is the second consecutive year that a coach from the Blinn men’s basketball program has been named the TABC junior college assistant coach of the year. Last year, Stott Carter received the honor. He now serves as the head men’s basketball coach at Lawson State Community College.
