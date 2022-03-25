The Blinn College esports team topped Pratt Community College 2-0 in a Valorant match on Thursday.
The Buccaneers are still undefeated in Valorant play this spring and are atop the standings in Group 4. Competing for Blinn were Dylan Gerlach, Ziyad Kalaf, Hayden Miller, Chase Siragusa and Michael Pope.
