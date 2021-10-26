Blinn head soccer coach Michael McBride talks to the men's soccer team during its final Region XIV matchup of the regular season against Paris Junior College here Monday at Rankin Field inside of Hohlt Park.
Courtesy of Blinn Communications
Blinn's Felipe De Jesus Dominguez (3) heads the ball during its final Region XIV matchup of the regular season against Paris Junior College here Monday at Rankin Field inside of Hohlt Park.
Courtesy of Blinn Communications
Blinn's Josh Farrell (2) volleys the soccer ball during its final Region XIV matchup of the regular season against Paris Junior College here Monday at Rankin Field inside of Hohlt Park.
