Blinn College’s Valorant esports team went 1-1 in the West Regional Open Qualifier 2 tournament Sunday.
Blinn had a first-round bye, then defeated Bushnell University 2-0 to advance to the round of 32. The Bucs but lost their next match to the University of California-Santa Barbara 2-1. The Buccaneers went 2-1 earlier in the West Regional Open Qualifier to open their season, advancing to the round of 16.
