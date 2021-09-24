Blinn College volleyball head coach Terry Gamble admits he was a little concerned about a letdown after an emotional match Tuesday night with region co-leader Panola College.
The Buccaneers didn’t let down at all Thursday night, sweeping Coastal Bend College, 25-10, 25-12, 25-14, here in the Kruse Center. Blinn continued its perfect September run, winning all 17 of its matches this without losing a game.
