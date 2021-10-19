The Blinn College volleyball team’s winning ways continued to be recognized Monday, as the Buccaneers jumped up one spot in the NJCAA Division I Volleyball Top 20 rankings.
Blinn (31-1, 12-0 Region XIV) is now No. 2 after picking up its 30-straight victory with a home win over Wharton County Community College on Oct. 13. The Buccaneers replaced Iowa Western at number two in the rankings after the Reivers went 2-1 last week. Florida Southwestern State College still sits atop the Top 20 with a 19-2 record and received all nine first-place votes.
