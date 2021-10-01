The third-ranked Blinn College volleyball team ended Navarro College’s seven-match win streak and added to their own with a win here Thursday night in a packed Kruse Center.
The Buccaneers solidified their hold on first place in the Region XIV standings by downing the 20th-ranked Bulldogs, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23. Blinn improved to an 8-0 mark in league play while Navarro dropped to 4-2.
