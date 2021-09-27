The Blinn College volleyball team added Tyler Junior College (TJC) to the growing list of ranked foes they have defeated, topping the eighth-ranked Apaches, 24-26, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15, Saturday in the TJC Invitational tournament.
The third-ranked Buccaneers are now 25-1 and have won 24 straight matches, including wins in the tournament Friday over 11th-ranked Indian Hills Community College and 12th-ranked Missouri State University-West Plains.
