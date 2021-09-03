The Blinn College women’s volleyball team won its fifth straight match, taking down Region XIV foe Tyler Junior College on Thursday on the road.
Blinn (6-1, 1-0) won, 25-17, 26-24, 20-25, 25-15. Rightside hitter Jayde Shelton led the Buccaneers with 18 kills while Reagan Casey added nine and Chard’e Van Zandt had eight. Casey had a strong all-around game, adding seven blocks assists and two aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.