The Blinn College football team is playing the waiting game after a 21-8 Southwest Junior College Football Conference road loss to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) on Saturday in Miami, Oklahoma.
Needing a victory to increase their chances at a berth in the conference playoffs, the Buccaneers (5-4, 3-3 SWJCFC) must now wait to learn if they will qualify. The NJCAA and SWJCFC will issue a joint release announcing the conference’s four playoff teams today.
