Blinn College sophomore guards Kristine Ezimako, Gabriela Bosquez and Mia Cherry each received Region XIV honors after leading the No. 24 Buccaneers to the regional tournament semifinals this season.
“The leadership and work ethic of these three is what led us to the great season that we had,” Blinn head coach Jeff Jenkins said.
Ezimako was named all-region after leading Blinn with 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. She paced the Buccaneers with 69 blocks and 59 steals and led the region with a 42.5 3-point percentage (37 for 87).
Ezimako, of Spring, also earned Region XIV all-tournament honors after leading Blinn with 30 points and 22 rebounds in two postseason games. Throughout Ezimako’s two seasons with Blinn, she totaled 807 points and 460 rebounds.
“Kristine definitely deserves this award,” Jenkins said. “She was our leading scorer and rebounder on a very good team.”
Bosquez and Cherry earned all-conference honorable mention.
“Gabby and Mia transferred in this season and made an immediate impact,” said Jenkins. “They played very hard on both sides of the ball.”
Bosquez, a Kyle native, was second on the team with 11.9 points per game and averaged 4.8 rebounds. She led the Buccaneers with 99 assists and was second on the team with 51 steals. She was also third on the team with 44 3s.
Cherry, of Brock, tallied 9.4 points per game and 3.2 rebounds per game while recording 59 assists and 38 steals. She was second on the team with 53 3-pointers.
Blinn finished the season ranked 24th in the nation after posting a 25-7 overall record and a 13-4 region record. The Buccaneers defeated Paris Junior College 62-58 in the NJCAA Region XIV Tournament quarterfinals before falling to Angelina, 71-60, in the semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.