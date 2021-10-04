The Blinn College women’s soccer team battled 13th-ranked Navarro College on even terms for much of the game but dropped the match 1-0 on a late goal Sunday.
Blinn is now 4-4-1 on the season and 3-4-1 in Region XIV while standing fifth in the region. The game was moved to Veteran’s Park in College Station due to wet conditions here at Rankin Field in Hohlt Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.