The Blinn College women’s soccer team dominated offensively and defensively in a 6-0 win Saturday over Trinity Valley Community College here at Rankin Field in Hohlt Park.
The Buccaneers scored two goals in the first half and four more in the second half, playing most of the game on Trinity Valley’s side of the field. Blinn had 26 shots in the game — 10 in the first half and 16 in the second.
